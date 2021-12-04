Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,939 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Palomar worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,140,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 167,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after buying an additional 112,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,900 shares of company stock worth $4,954,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

