Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

