Internet Computer Market Cap Reaches $5.80 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $31.58 or 0.00064370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.80 billion and $546.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.49 or 0.08263024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00083025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,542.84 or 0.98929914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.38 or 0.01154278 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,095,602 coins and its circulating supply is 183,582,650 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.