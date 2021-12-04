International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after acquiring an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. International Paper has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.