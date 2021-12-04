Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,789. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth $142,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth $8,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 29.2% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 165.1% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

