Integrated Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,168 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSM opened at $12.51 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

