Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 258,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 66,315 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

