Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

