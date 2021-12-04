Integrated Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,842 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,769 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.