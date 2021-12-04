Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 20.7% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $684.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.99 or 0.08295350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00083506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,107.91 or 0.99271875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,903,436 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

