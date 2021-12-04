Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.00). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after purchasing an additional 716,392 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

