Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $311,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,981 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

