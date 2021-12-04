Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 2,007 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $350,161.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unity Software stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

