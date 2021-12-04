Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells 330 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 330 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.27, for a total transaction of C$20,219.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at C$149,560.07.

TC Energy stock opened at C$59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.79 billion and a PE ratio of 31.23.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.61.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

