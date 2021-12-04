Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

