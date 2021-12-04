Insider Selling: Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Sells 32,237 Shares of Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $221,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40.

Shares of LABP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

LABP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.34.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

