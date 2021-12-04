Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells 1,547 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.55 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

