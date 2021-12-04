Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $1,718,146.92 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,718,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21.

DASH opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day moving average of $187.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DoorDash by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,130,000 after acquiring an additional 207,779 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in DoorDash by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in DoorDash by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 114,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

