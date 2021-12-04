Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 315 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $11,840.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.