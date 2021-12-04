Insider Selling: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) VP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

