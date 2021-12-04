Insider Selling: Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Sells 38,867 Shares of Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $137,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Itzhak Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $136,328.85.

Shares of ANGN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 208,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,982. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

