Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $8,663,370.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,866.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,730.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 53,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,478,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

