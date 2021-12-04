Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 11,737 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $246,946.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after acquiring an additional 907,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 710,983 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

