Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Acquires $15,510.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ready Capital by 128.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

