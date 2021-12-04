Insider Buying: Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Purchases £5,040 in Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Paul Stockdale bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,584.79).

OBD stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £40.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.63.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

