Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Buys 675 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. 388,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,161. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

