Insider Buying: F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

Get F45 Training alerts:

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Research analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FXLV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.