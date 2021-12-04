Insider Buying: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.