Insider Buying: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
