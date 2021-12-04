Insider Buying: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Acquires $49,182.41 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $605.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
