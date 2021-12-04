Insider Buying: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Acquires $49,182.41 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $605.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.