Insider Buying: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Buys $38,500.00 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAPL opened at $19.58 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

