Insider Buying: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Acquires $100,350.00 in Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $785.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

