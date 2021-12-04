InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $256,808.16 and approximately $15.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.54 or 0.00304449 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004192 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,947,466 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.