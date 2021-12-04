Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Trading Down 1.6%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.