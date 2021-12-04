Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

INBX stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

