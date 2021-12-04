Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Infosys were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,659 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 718,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,643,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

INFY stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

