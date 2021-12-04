Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $24.78 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.