Independence Holding Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Independence has raised its dividend by 175.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of IHC stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. Independence has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $57.43.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independence by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Independence by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independence by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

