Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $417,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $438,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00.

NARI opened at $77.68 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

