Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Increases Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IPX opened at GBX 1,378 ($18.00) on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.57 ($7.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,448 ($18.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,218.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,179.13.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

