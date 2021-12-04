IMI (LON:IMI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,749 ($22.85) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,717.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,728.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

