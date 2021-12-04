Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

ITW opened at $235.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

