ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.