ICHI (ICHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.67 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $5.35 or 0.00010272 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $20.67 million and $317,130.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.48 or 0.07747312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00087304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,272.98 or 1.00378431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,864,909 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

