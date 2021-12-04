Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.