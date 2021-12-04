i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.72.

IIIV opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.