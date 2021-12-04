HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $0.56

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $25.36 million and $34.93 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,089.61 or 0.99899554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054879 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00284642 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $215.41 or 0.00456983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00189992 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001160 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.