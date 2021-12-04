Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $37,024.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00059757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.45 or 0.08265634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00064138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00083466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,453.86 or 0.98780776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

