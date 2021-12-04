Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 9.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s share price traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.35 and last traded at C$13.62. 1,335,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,381,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 22.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.90.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

