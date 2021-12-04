Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 4.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 127,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,187,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

