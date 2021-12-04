Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 4.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 127,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,187,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.
HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.
