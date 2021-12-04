Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.17. Approximately 2,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 109,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 159,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.